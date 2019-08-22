Alligators are an important part of what makes the ecosystem of south Louisiana unique, and, if people hurry, they can get a close look at the beginning of their life cycle.

August is the only time of year that gator eggs hatch, in a span of two or three weeks.

Tim Domangue, owner of Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours, said the annual event has become a popular one for tourists and locals alike.

"Every year, people hear about it and want to book it," Domange said. "Birthday parties, homeschool groups, things like that."

And there will be plenty of hatching to witness, as Domangue said 10,000 and 12,000 gator eggs will hatch on his farm each year. Domangue said the hatching season always falls in August, but exactly when in August isn't known until it starts happening.

"Normally we do tours at 10:30 (a.m.) and 1:30 (p.m.), but also by appointment," Domangue said. "They started about three or four days ago, and they'll only be hatching for probably another two weeks. And then it's over."

The young alligators are tiny replicas of adults, with a series of distinctive yellow bands around their bodies that serve as camouflage.

The tours also include seeing and feeding adult alligators. Domangue said marshmallows are a popular treat.

"They like anything that floats," he said.

Tours are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Greenwood Gator Farm and Tours is at 125 Gator Court in Gibson. For information, call the farm at 804-0744.

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.