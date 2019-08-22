The manatee video has been shared over 330 times and many viewers expressed their thanks for Trammell sharing the video.

DESTIN — A Facebook post by Karl Trammell on the group 'Destin, the way it was...,' has gathered a lot of interest locally.

Tramell shared a video of at least five manatees feeding near the shore at his home on Chotawhatchee Bay.

He posted the video with the comment, "Interesting encounter today ... never seen manatees in my backyard in over 30 years."

The video has been shared over 330 times and many viewers expressed their thanks to Trammell sharing the video.

Carol Ann Daniels Langdon commented,"What an amazing experience."

The post even reached one commenter from central Florida.

"Yes I live in central Florida and the water quality here is awful, can't blame them for migrating to Destin. Smart manatees," commented Robin Lee Robinson Huss.