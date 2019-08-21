The Society for Human Resource Management of the Emerald Coast (SHRM-ECC) presents Interplay of ADA, FMLA and Worker’s Compensation at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Community Life Center at First Baptist, 21 First St. SE in Fort Walton Beach.

Jason Taylor will present on the interconnected issues that develop between employers and employees with regard to employee leave.

The presentation will address basic obligations for employers under the Family Medical and Leave Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and Florida’s Workers’ Compensation Statutes and the risks employers face for noncompliance. Taylor will also address best practices in addressing how employers should act in addressing employee leave in different situations and processes that will help employers remain compliant, as well as provide employees with all protections required under the applicable laws.

The presentation will include factual examples related to real-world situations to aid in illustrating the concepts advanced.

Taylor has focused his practice on addressing discrimination, retaliation, FLSA, NLRB, and other similar claims on behalf of employers. He is AV-rated on Martindale-Hubble and regularly defends employment law claims at all stages of the process, including regular trial appearances. He has more than 16 years of experience in defending such claims, as well as general civil practice. While he enjoys litigation and the challenges that come with it, he is acutely aware of the significant affect litigation can have on employers and also enjoys helping employers remain compliant with the myriad of laws, rules and regulations addressing the employment relationship.

Cost is $25/members, $40/non-members and $35/first time attendee. Lunch is included with the cost of admission. Register at www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org by Aug. 19.