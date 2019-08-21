The pool, which had not been maintained recently, resembles ponds near their home, according to its owner.

FORT WALTON BEACH — An alligator who found itself in a backyard swimming pool Monday was quickly relocated, but not before posing for photos with the trapper and the folks who found the reptile.

The young gator slipped into a swimming pool on Heartland Drive after making an appearance on the neighbor's front lawn. Their dog barked, alerting the residents, who then watched the alligator walk between their home and the one next door into the unused pool.

"They knocked on our door," said Bianca Lane. "Had we stepped outside and seen that we would have lost our heads."

She said they haven't cleaned the pool lately due to heavy rains and could understand how the gator may have sought refuge in it.

"The pool kind of looked like a pond," she said.

She said she called animal control, which sent someone out to capture the gator. After taping its mouth shut, the trapper and gator posed for photos with Lane's family and neighbors.

It's not clear what happened to the gator. Neither the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society animal control nor the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office had a record of the incident.