STUDENT NEWS

Troy University

Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2019 semester.

Paul Gagnon III of NavarreTrysta Schaefers of MiltonDanielle Skinner of NavarreTalese Zeigler of Navarre

Western Governors University

The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University:

Destiny Sidener of Navarre has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Science (5-12, Chemistry)Deanna Barnes of Navarre has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Educational StudiesKala Frentress of Navarre has earned her Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN)Kollin Upton of Navarre has been named to the Spring 2019 Dean's List at Florida Institute of Technology.