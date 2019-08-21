STUDENT NEWS
Troy University
Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2019 semester.
Paul Gagnon III of Navarre
Trysta Schaefers of Milton
Danielle Skinner of Navarre
Talese Zeigler of Navarre
Western Governors University
The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University:
Destiny Sidener of Navarre has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Science (5-12, Chemistry)
Deanna Barnes of Navarre has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Educational Studies
Kala Frentress of Navarre has earned her Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN)
Kollin Upton of Navarre has been named to the Spring 2019 Dean's List at Florida Institute of Technology.