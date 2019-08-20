Fort Walton Police Chief Robert Bage credited the agencies’ teamwork for catching the suspects, who stole from about 14 cars in the city limits.

MILTON — Five suspects allegedly stole five guns and $750 in cash from about 60 vehicles parked at hotels along U.S. Highway 98 between Destin and Fort Walton Beach early Tuesday, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office officials reported.

Thanks to an alert hotel guest, authorities got a boost in the investigation. The witness spotted a car burglary in progress and took down the license plate number from a gray 2006 Chevy Impala and called it in to authorities.

The plate led to 1859 Prado St. in Navarre where the car was backed in. Inside it on the seats were the tag, gloves, masks and hoodies. In plain sight of the open trunk were ammunition and firearm magazines. Okaloosa County, Santa Rosa County and Fort Walton Beach law enforcement all communicated and the Santa Rosa County SWAT Team captured the group there.

The five suspects face multiple felony counts of car burglary and armed car burglary for their spree from about 1:30-3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Bob Johnson said during the arrests that one suspect, Deshaun Davis, bolted out the back door and threw a bag full of the guns over the fence that a Santa Rosa County deputy almost caught. Realizing the deputy was there, Davis ran back into the house.

Johnson called the case unusual because he said in 95% of such cases people leave their cars unlocked and thieves grab money and other valuable possessions. These burglars used a window punch and screwdriver to smash car windows.

“If you go inside at night, take your gun with you,” Johnson said, complementing the teamwork by the three law enforcement agencies. “If we didn’t share information and share resources, we would not have had the success we had today.”

Johnson, who said the five guns were worth about $1,500, added that the investigation is continuing. The fully loaded guns included two Glocks, a Springfield Armory XDs, a Kimber 1911 and a Colt Mustang.

The five arrested suspects are:

— Deshaun Michael Davis, a 21-year-old cook at a Navarre Beach restaurant and resident at the Navarre house on Prado Street, faces a second-degree felony for possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon, a third-degree felony for grand theft of a firearm, and a first-degree misdemeanor for resisting arrest without violence. He is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail on a $76,000 bond.

— Jermaine Oliver Jones, a 17-year-old fugitive from New Orleans, was charged as an out-of-state fugitive and extradited for 15 felony burglary warrants there.

— Jyran Michael McCoy, a 17-year-old high school student from New Orleans, had an active warrant in Louisiana for burglary.

— Elyssa Renee Massey, a 15-year-old high school student from New Orleans, had an active warrant for armed burglary-accessory and burglary-accessory.

— Ladaria “Peaches” Brionne McCoy, a 19-year-old who works as a Pensacola Beach resort cook, faces a warrant for burglary in Okaloosa County.

McCoy drove the four other suspects in her Impala looking for vehicles to rob, Okaloosa County authorities reported. They allegedly wanted to get money and property for McCoy to return to New Orleans.

Maj. Eric Arden with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation “came together so good” because of local residents and businesses coming forward with information to authorities. About 47 cars were reported burglarized in the county.

“They just went down 98 hitting hotels or low-hanging fruit,” Arden said. “Most of the time tourists don’t want to drive back here” for court.

Fort Walton Police Chief Robert Bage credited the agencies’ teamwork for catching the suspects, who stole from about 14 cars in the city limits.

“This case was resolved expeditiously because of the excellent partnership and coordination among our three agencies,” Bage said.