PACE — The crowds came out for the Pace versus Tate High School football Kickoff Classic game held at Patriots stadium on Aug. 16.

Both schools filled the stands with the hundreds of spectators to start off the 2019 season.

The Kickoff Classic Game gives fans a look at all three levels of the school's football program.

The freshman team starts the game against the visiting school's freshman team and they play a quarter, 12 minutes, of football. The freshman Patriots beat Tate 8-0.

The junior varsity then took the field and played their quarter of football. The JV Patriots dominated the Tate JV team and won 14-0.

This was also an opportunity for the Pace High School marching band, the Pride of the Red White and Blue, to entertain the crowd.

After the halftime show, the two varsity teams took the field to finish the final two quarters. The game a started with good play form both teams moving the ball, although the defenses were playing well on both sides.

The Tate varsity team seemed to have control of the game as the score at the end he third quarter was 13-0 in favor of the Tate Aggies. The Aggies took advantage to two turnovers as the Patriots were driving in the third quarter to gain control of the score.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Patriots as they came back to win their portion of the Game 33-13.

Pace will play a non-conference game on Aug. 23 at home against Choctawhatchee High School of Fort Walton Beach at 7:30 p.m.