SANTA ROSA COUNTY — A man was left in critical condition Tuesday morning after being hit by truck.

According to a media release from the Florida Highway Patrol, at about 6 a.m. Sunday, Cantonment's Curtis Hazard, who is 52, was driving east on County Road 182 in a semi truck.

The release said that Hazard stopped his semi in the road and got out, where he was stuck by Joseph Trawick. The 61-year-old Milton man was driving his pickup truck in the opposite direction. The incident occurred near Hickory Flatts Road.

Hazard was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with critical injuries.

Alcohol wasn't believed to be involved, FHP said.