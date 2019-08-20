According to a report, the restaurant met satisfactory standards in a follow-up inspection the next day, Aug. 15, and reopened.

NAVARRE — A restaurant was temporarily closed Aug. 14 after an inspection found several violations including roaches and a "mold-like" substance.

According to a report from the Aug. 14 inspection by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, El Patron Mexican Grill at 8622 Navarre Parkway was temporarily closed after investigators spotted eight live roaches coming from the dishwashing area, wood paneling and under the clean side of a dish machine.

The violations totaled 17, including two high priority, two intermediate, and 13 basic, the report said.

Among the basic violations was the storage of knives in cracks between pieces of equipment. Ceiling tiles were also soiled with food debris, grease, mold or a "mold-like" substance, the report said.

Dead roaches were found under the freezer, near the back door, under the counter on the serving line and near the trash can by the men's room.

A "mold-like" substance was also found in the interior of the ice machine, according to the report.

When an inspector returned the next day, one intermediate violation — the expiration of the food manager's certificate — and six basic violations remained, though attempts had been made to correct most of them.

None was critical enough to prevent the restaurant from reopening on Aug. 15, the report said.