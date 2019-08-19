Rocky Ali Beamon already faces the death penalty for killing another sex offender in 2012.

A Santa Rosa Correctional Institution inmate who strangled his cellmate pleaded guilty Friday to first degree premeditated murder.

Rocky Ali Beamon faces a minimum sentence of life in prison, but the Office of the State Attorney is seeking the death penalty, according to a news release.

Beamon has already been sentenced to death for killing another fellow inmate in 2012. After his first death sentence was handed down, Beamon sent a letter to the judge asking to be sent to death row.

"I will continue to take lives until someone in here takes mine or I reach my goal, death row, so please send me there," he wrote. "If you set me free, it's blood on your hands."

In the most recent case, Beamon killed Nicholas Anderson on Jan. 22, 2017. The two were inmates at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution and shared a cell. Beamon punched the victim in the face, tied his hands and feet together, and strangled him with bed sheets. Beamon also stabbed the victim in the neck with a home-made weapon, but the cause of death was strangulation, according to the release.

In earlier correspondence with a judge in Jackson County, Beamon said killing sex offenders was his duty because he doesn't like them. His latest victim was serving time on a child molestation charge.

Beamon waived his right to a trial through which a jury would have been called upon to determine his sentence. The sentence will instead be imposed by Circuit Court Judge Darlene Dickey.

Bill Bishop, the chief assistant state attorney for Okaloosa County, said that his office felt it was important to have a second death penalty imposed, though it is unlikely to speed up the process.

"Basically, we feel the death penalty is the appropriate sentence for this individual and to have both sentences imposed strengthens the likelihood the sentences will be upheld," he said.

Because Beamon has repeatedly entered pleas to the deaths, the sentences can be handed down without the cost of picking a jury and holding a trial, Bishop said.