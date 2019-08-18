Nathan Frymire, 27, is the owner of Frydaddy's Favorites, a new social media business that not only reviews local restaurants, but also offers followers special promotional discounts at restaurants and attractions.

This article is part of an occasional series featuring some of the youngest business owners in Northwest Florida.

FORT WALTON BEACH — A bright yellow bow tie paired with a purple polo and black suspenders were the first clues that Nathan Frymire is no ordinary guy.

Or, in his case, no ordinary "daddy."

The 27-year-old is the owner of Frydaddy's Favorites, a new social media business that not only reviews local restaurants, but also offers followers special promotional discounts at restaurants and attractions.

"The way this all got started was by me always posting funny videos to Facebook," Frymire said. "I also post tons and tons of places to eat from all over the world. I'm super cheap and love finding deals. So, all of my followers kept telling me that I should do reviews on the places I go."

Frymire clicked record on his camera phone with a burrito in hand at a Fort Walton Beach taqueria last week, instantly turning on the charm and humor for his followers while giving the meal an honest review.

For about $5 per month, Frymire will soon begin offering promotional codes to his followers to get exclusive deals. Cici's Pizza, he said, has already agreed to a 10% discount of customers' total purchases if they use the code. The new owner said only three days into launching his site about two weeks ago, 500 followers already had subscribed to his page.

Frymire used to be the owner of a beach chair rental company along Scenic Highway 30A in South Walton. A disagreement with his business partner, however, forced the business to close, despite its success.

He now works at a local music store and decided to launch Frydaddy's Favorites as a side job. The feedback from the community, he said, is "phenomenal."

"I'm super comedic and just love having a good time," Frymire said. "I just want to give people an escape while they are on their lunch break. I was giving all of these restaurants free advertising already, so I thought why not turn it into something?

"If I don't get anything more from this other than a free meal at every one of the places I visit on the promotion, that is perfectly fine. I'm not in it for the money."

Frymire's food review videos and information about his subscriptions can be found at Frydaddy's Favorites on Facebook.