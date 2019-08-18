MILTON — Tired of tires?

Dump 'em at the landfill.

Santa Rosa County's Environmental Department, in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, will hold a Waste Tire Amnesty Day on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the landfill on Da Lisa Road in Milton.

Each resident can bring a maximum of eight tires and they'll be accepted free of charge. If you have more than eight tires you'll have to pay regular tipping fees.

A photo ID as proof of residency is required.

For details call (850) 981-7135.