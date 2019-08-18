PANAMA CITY — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in seven counties in August (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The Northwest Florida locations and times are below.

6-10 p.m. Central Aug. 21 and 7-10 a.m. Aug. 31, Jay Community Center, 5259 Booker Lane, Santa Rosa.6-10 p.m. Aug. 22 Central and 7-10 a.m. Aug. 31, Langley Bell 4-H Center, 3730 Stefani Road, Cantonment, Escambia County.6-9 p.m. Eastern, Aug. 23, and 8 a.m. to noon Eastern Aug. 24, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission – Bryant Building, 620 South Meridian St., Tallahassee, Leon County.6-10 p.m. Aug. 28 and 7-10 a.m. Aug. 31, Santa Rosa County Extension Services, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton, Santa Rosa.8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24, Hard Labor Creek Shooting Sports, 2131 Clayton Road, Chipley, Washington County.

Those interested in attending a course may register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.