This week, I read a lot and I wrote a lot. I even “‘rithmetic’d” a lot, but that was for purely practical and pragmatic reasons; the reading and writing had a purpose. Mostly, I remembered a lot, even things I couldn’t remember. In short, “school” started.

“School” is more than “education” in a formal classroom. “School” ultimately derives from the Greek word for “leisure,” and denotes that lecture and discussion back-and-forth in a place devoted to education. “Education” ultimately derives from the Latin word for “to lead forth.” This time of year, I think a lot about those words and what they mean. It’s been my habit recently to try to simplify rather than to complicate, but it’s been my experience lately that simplifying anything often greatly complicates it — but in the best possible way. Trying to simplify, I’m often led back to the past.

Quotes kept leaping to mind this week — one in particular from Winston Churchill: “The first duty of the university is to teach wisdom, not a trade; character, not technicalities.” Wow! That simplifies the task — and endlessly complicates it. The skills I learned in my first college computer class are useless now, obsolete within 10 years of my taking the class. But I remember my computer instructor and everything he exemplified about living — at the time, he was dealing with intense physical pain, but showed up for every class regardless.

Another quote that kept pushing forward? The psychologist B.F. Skinner once said, “Education is what survives when what has been learned has been forgotten.” Many of Skinner’s theories are challenged today, but I’ll never forget the psychology professor who passed along that quote. Skinner explains in a nutshell why it’s not a good idea to cram for an exam — it’ll all be forgotten once the exam is over — but the experience of it survives.

Another good quote? Mark Twain supposedly once defined education as “the path from cocky ignorance to miserable uncertainty.” First of all — how true! I’ve heard variations on that thought since I started college, but Twain said it better the first time.

Second of all — Twain “supposedly” defined education in that way. I’ve never been able to verify that quote. My experience has taught me to be skeptical of knowledge, especially things that everyone knows. And most especially in these days of the internet. Always check it out.

While I was in college, my preacher taught me that lesson. Once during a sermon, he held up his Bible and said, “If you don’t believe me, it’s written down right here.” I don’t recall the context, but that’s the way I remember his words, and he started me on a lifelong habit. He read his Bible every day; I read mine.

After college, I heard it put another way. G.K. Chesterton (supposedly) said, “Without education, we are in a horrible and deadly danger of taking educated people seriously.” Chesterton was never, to my memory, mentioned during my college education, but he’s taught me a lot through his writings since.

It’s those lessons I remember best — the example of the teacher, not necessarily the knowledge taught. My first two college classes were in history and biology. Of my history prof, I remember how very difficult his class was — an incredible amount of information and intense exams. I also remember clearly that, during those exams, he stood in the door of the classroom and watched us, smoking his pipe. Oh, that was a long time ago!

My biology prof taught me something that I will never forget. One day, she wheeled a large “box” covered with a sheet into the classroom. She removed the sheet, revealing two corn snakes in a serpentarium. She dropped two live mice in, sat down, and watched what happened with us. I knew how and what snakes ate, but I’d never seen it happen. It was horrifying ... and mesmerizing. I couldn’t turn my eyes away. The prof didn’t say a word, and it was the best science lecture I’ve ever attended. She just led us to the knowledge and let the class experience it. The best lessons speak for themselves.

About a year later, I was in Panama City. The Gulf was calm enough so my friends and I could snorkel off the beach, which is rare, and the water was clear. I remember floating there and watching little fish being chased and eaten by bigger fish — which were, in turn, chased and eaten by even bigger fish. Of all the things I learned in the “school” of Panama City — and we’re just going to leave that there — that was the only one I remember intensely enough 30-plus years later that it was like it happened this week.

“School” started this week, but it never really stops. The perspective changes. My college professors led me forth into my own experiences and experience — two different things entirely — and pointed out the possibilities. Truly, I stand on the shoulders of giants, and so did my professors. And so did theirs. It’s that long chain of wisdom back to the ancients that is — and has always been — the lesson.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.