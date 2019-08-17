The University of Alabama football team will hold its second scrimmage of August at Bryant-Denny Stadium as the UA coaches start the task of fine-tuning the team for the final two weeks of practice before the Aug. 31 season opener against Duke in Atlanta.

“The second scrimmage is different from the first scrimmage,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on Thursday. “We try to make it a little more game-like. Players have to know the situation in the game and sort of manage those situations a little bit better than just running out there running plays. We try to expose our players to as many different situations as we can as we prepare them for the season.

“We're going to coach each player to (become) the player they can be, not necessarily the player they are right now. So sometimes we have to push them a little bit to get them to understand what it takes to be a dangerous player, which is what's going to make us a dangerous team. That all starts with intangibles: effort, toughness, being responsible to do your job, not make mental errors, make the other team beat you. Those are things we're working on.”

There are several positions where competition is ongoing, either for potential starting roles against Duke or for backup spots. Alabama’s coaches are also looking for reps for players that have an opportunity due to injury attrition like freshman defensive tackle Justin Egboigbe and redshirt sophomore linebacker Markail Benton.

The Crimson Tide had an indoor workout on Friday morning, the 13th of 20 preseason practices.

Rece Davis, the host of ESPN’s popular “College Gameday” show, was a visitor at practice.

Freshman defensive lineman DJ Dale, who is expected to return from a knee sprain “soon,” according to Saban, was not with his position group during the media viewing period but may have joined the practice later in the morning.

Saturday’s scrimmage is officially closed, although several hundred members of the Red Elephant Club, a statewide football support group, are expected to attend.

