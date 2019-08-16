A Crestview, Fla. man used a front-end loader to dump dirt on his girlfriend's car while she was inside.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies say the Florida man invited his girlfriend to a location in Crestview to talk, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office. She arrived in a white 2010 Cadillac, which belonged to someone else.

After she refused to answer a question, he used a front-end loader and dumped a bucket full of dirt on the roof of the driver side of the car.

The victim was not injured, the post said, but the window was open and caused dirt to fill up the air vents, center console and power windows.

He was charged with felony criminal mischief.

