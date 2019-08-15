NAVARRE — Waitr, a leading on-demand restaurant delivery service, announced it will launch in another local community with its expansion into Navarre. The food delivery app makes its debut Aug. 15 with an officialis launch party.

The company’s success in Pensacola and surrounding areas prompted the additional expansion.

The Waitr app lets you order from your favorite restaurant, then sends a Waitr driver to deliver it right to your door for a flat fee of $5.

Waitr will bring 100 new jobs to Navarre, in addition to a locally based managerial staff. Its on-the-ground teams are a key differentiator from its competitors, as its focus is on servicing small to mid-size communities. With the launch into Navarre, Waitr now services much of the Florida Panhandle including, Pensacola, Pensacola Beach, Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Gulf Breeze and Niceville.

Waitr is offering delivery from a variety of Navarre area restaurants, including Thai Hut Garden 2, Buh’s BBQ, El Patron Mexican Grill, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Samurai Japanese Steakhouse, The Black Skimmer Grille, Where Y’at Seafood, Broussards of Navarre Beach, and Thailand's Best.

“We’re very proud to be a part of this community and thrilled that Waitr has become a fixture in so much of Florida Panhandle,” Waitr Market Development Director Whitney Savoie said. “From our initial launch in Pensacola two years ago to this week in Navarre, both customers and businesses see Waitr as their choice for on-demand food ordering and delivery.”

To celebrate its debut, Waitr will be hosting a free launch party 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at Samurai Japanese Steakhouse, 8780 Navarre Parkway, Navarre. The company encourages everyone to come meet the local team and enjoy appetizers, cold drinks and “swag” items to take home.

The Waitr app is simple to use. After creating an account, choose a restaurant, browse the fully customizable menu, select your items and tap to submit the order with a credit card. The app can also be used for carryout orders. There is no charge to consumers for placing carryout orders. In addition, ordering is also available via the Web at waitrapp.com.

Waitr is currently hiring in Navarre. Apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver. Also, any local restaurant looking to become a Waitr partner may learn more at https://waitrapp.com/for-restaurants.

Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets.