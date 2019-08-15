Hayley Anndryatta Williams Creamer, age 15, passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2019 in Eastpoint, Florida. She was a student and star cheerleader at Franklin County High School, where she was about to enter the 10th grade. Hayley enjoyed pageantry and was recently crowned as Miss Teen Seahawk 2019. She also loved shopping, beach trips, and spending time with her friends.

Hayley was predeceased by her brother, Christian Williams.

She left behind many survivors, including her parents, Stephanie Creamer, Wesley Creamer, and Kenyatta Williams; siblings, Hannah Creamer, Hayden Creamer, Haygen Creamer, Trinity Barron, Paris Williams, Jayatta Williams, Ken Williams, Jr., and Tootie Williams; grandparents, Tim Hightower, Annette Hightower, Dennis Creamer, and Kathy Creamer; as well as many aunts and uncles. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her, and she was loved by many.

Funeral services were held at Eastpoint Church of God (379 Avenue A Eastpoint, FL) on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET followed by interment at Eastpoint Cemetery.

Rocky Bevis and Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)