Fort Walton Beach Medical Center plans to open an emergency room in Navarre.

NAVARRE — Fort Walton Beach Medical Center has announced an expansion of emergency care in Santa Rosa County.

A free-standing emergency room will be built at 8600 Navarre Parkway near the foot of the Navarre Beach Bridge, according to a press release from the hospital. Construction is expected to start in early 2020.

The emergency room, which will be open 24 hours every day, will feature 11 emergency exam rooms, CT scans, general X-rays and a laboratory. It will be capable of caring for people of all ages.

The 10,860-square-foot, one-story building is expected to serve more than 10,000 patients a year, the press release said. The $10.1 million project will employ about 30 full-time health care professionals with additional staff hired to support growing needs.

“The new ER in Navarre will allow us to deliver emergency care right where many of our patients and families live,” said Mitch Mongell, CEO of Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. “This free-standing ER will provide the same expert and compassionate care we deliver throughout the region, but in a more convenient setting for our patients in Navarre.”

The Navarre facility will be the hospital's second free-standing ER. The other one is on U.S. Highway 98 in Destin.