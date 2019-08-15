This week, in “Florida Time,” a weekly column on Florida’s history, we discuss the ever-popular alligator. From how long the reptile has been around to where it got its nickname.

Readers Colleen and Steve Moonen of Sarasota wrote in, asking “Have there always been alligators in Florida? When did the university take them as their mascot? What role have alligators played in FL environment, development and politics?”

This writer is reminded of a call from a person who had moved to South Florida, to a home that abutted a pond. She was shocked! An alligator was in the pond … she wanted it out. We sadly informed her, “Lady, the alligator was here first.”

How so? According to a 2016 article by, naturally, the University of Florida, most of the state has changed in 8 million years, but alligators are, in terms of evolution, the same animal.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, crocodilians (both alligators and crocodiles, the latter found in Florida only at the state’s south end) evolved from the same common ancestor as dinosaurs. So even though they’re classified as reptiles, they’re technically more closely related to birds.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates Florida has 1.3 million alligators.

Early in the 20th century, they were hunted nearly to extinction. They now have a federal protection listing that allows state-approved population management programs. Alligators can be legally taken only by individuals with proper licenses and permits.

Alligators are found a lot farther afield than you might think: from southeast Oklahoma and east Texas south to Louisiana, and from North Carolina to Florida. They prefer freshwater lakes, slow-moving rivers and their associated wetlands, but also can be found in brackish water habitats.

Females rarely exceed 10 feet but males can grow much larger. The Florida state record for length is more than 14 feet. For weight, a half-ton.

Not surprisingly, alligators are feeders of opportunity and will gulp down just about anything.

Nearly all alligators become sexually mature by the time they reach about 7 feet, a process that can take a decade or more. Courtship begins in early April and mating occurs in May or June, which is a bad time to encounter a gator. The average “litter” is 38. On average, 24 will hatch and just 10 will see their first birthday. Only half of those will reach maturity.

Alligators are cold-blooded, and heat up by lying in the sun or moving to warmer water. They stop feeding when air temperature drops below 70 and become dormant when it’s below 55. That’s when they hibernate in dens.

The haunting red glare from an alligator’s eye is the result of structures that help it see in the dark.

Now, about that university nickname. Disclaimer: This writer makes no secret of his two degrees from, and his undying loyalty to, Gator Nation.

According to a 1948 Florida Times-Union article, in 1907, a Gainesville shop owner visited his son, who was attending the University of Virginia law school. While there, he shopped for some pennants for the fledgling football team about to start its second year. He was shown various pennants but suddenly realized he had no mascot. The article said the man was drawn to “The Alligators” because of its Florida connection and because no other school had claimed it.

UF still boasts the nation’s only “Gators” team name among major schools. And it’s one of just five we could find whose mascot was either a reptile or amphibian: Texas Christian Horned Frogs, Maryland Terrapins (turtle), and of course, the Florida A&M Rattlers and Florida Southern Mocs (water moccasins). FAMU and FSC alumni: don’t fret; we plan to honor your alma maters down the road.

Florida’s sports teams are not the only entities in Florida named for the alligator. More to come.

Eliot Kleinberg has been a staff writer for the past three decades at The Palm Beach Post in West Palm Beach, and is the author of 10 books about Florida (www.ekfla.com). Florida Time is a product of GateHouse Media and publishes online in their 22 Florida markets including Jacksonville, Fort Walton Beach, Daytona Beach, Lakeland, Sarasota and West Palm Beach. Submit your questions, comments or memories to FloridaTime@Gatehousemedia.com. Include your full name and hometown. Sorry; no personal replies.