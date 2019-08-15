Gainesville police suspect a driver who crashed into a lawn service trailer Thursday morning is under the influence of an unknown substance.

Traffic is congested Thursday morning near the intersection of Archer Road and 13th Street after a vehicle hit a lawn service trailer.

The driver of the vehicle, an unidentified male, may have fled the vehicle naked, said Gainesville Police Acting Chief Inspector Jorge Campos.

Officers suspect he may be under the influence of an unknown substance, Campos said.

The vehicles involved had not yet been cleared from the roadway as of about 10:30 a.m.