MARY ESTHER — A call for Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies to check on a man asleep in a car at a local restaurant ended with the driver facing trafficking charges for fentanyl, oxycodone, and methamphetamine.

A man later identified as 29-year old Stephen Scott Wilson, was sleeping in his Toyota Camry in the Sonic parking lot around 1:30 a.m. August 12th. Deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as they approached, according to his arrest report.

Wilson was slow to awake when they knocked loudly on the window. He was also uncooperative and making furtive movements inside the car. Wilson was detained but continued to ignore verbal commands, the report said.

He refused to give any information about his identification, but deputies used "investigative techniques" to learn his identity.

During a probable cause search, deputies discovered approximately 965 grams of meth, 204 grams of heroin, 67 grams of fentanyl, 503 grams of a hydrocodone mixture, a pill press, and marijuana. Wilson was arrested on multiple felony drug trafficking charges.

Wilson was born in West Palm Beach, but attended Okaloosa County schools from the time he was 9-years-old, according to the report. A city of current residence was not included on his arrest report.

The investigation is ongoing.