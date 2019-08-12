The popular restaurant delivery service will debut in Navarre later this week, bringing 100 new jobs to the area.

NAVARRE — Waitr, a leading on-demand restaurant delivery service, announced it will launch in another local community this week with its expansion into Navarre.

The food delivery app makes its debut this week in Navarre, with the official launch party set for Thursday, August 15.

The Waitr app lets you order from your favorite restaurant … then sends a Waitr driver to deliver it right to your door for a flat fee of $5.

Waitr will bring 100 new jobs to Navarre, in addition to a locally based managerial staff.

With the launch into Navarre, Waitr now services much of the Florida Panhandle including, Pensacola, Pensacola Beach, Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Gulf Breeze and Niceville.

Waitr is offering delivery from a variety of Navarre area restaurants, including Thai Hut Garden 2, Buh’s BBQ, El Patron Mexican Grill, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Samurai Japanese Steakhouse, The Black Skimmer Grille, Where Y’at Seafood, Broussards of Navarre Beach, and Thailand's Best.

“We’re very proud to be a part of this community and thrilled that Waitr has become a fixture in so much of Florida Panhandle,” said Whitney Savoie, Market Development Director for Waitr. “From our initial launch in Pensacola two years ago to this week in Navarre, both customers and businesses see Waitr as their choice for on-demand food ordering and delivery.”

To celebrate its debut, Waitr will be hosting a launch party at Samurai Japanese Steakhouse (8780 Navarre Parkway) in Navarre, on Thursday, August 15 at 5:00pm. Waitr is encouraging everyone to come out and be part of the city’s launch and meet the local team. Attendees at the free party can expect tasty appetizers, cold drinks and cool “swag” items to take home with them.

The Waitr app is simple to use. After creating an account, you choose a restaurant, browse the fully customizable menu, select your items and tap to submit the order with a credit card. The app can also be used for carryout orders. There is no charge to consumers for placing carryout orders. In addition, ordering is also available via the Web at waitrapp.com.

Waitr is currently hiring in Navarre. Drivers can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver. And any local restaurant looking to become a partner with Waitr can learn more at https://waitrapp.com/for-restaurants.