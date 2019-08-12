Sunday marked one year since a Tuscaloosa County woman disappeared from a truck stop on U.S. Highway 82.

Janet Hamner was last seen the the morning of Aug. 11 at Moe’s Travel Plaza. Her family members recently that the reward for information has increased to $25,000.

Family, volunteers and law enforcement have conducted extensive searches in the area near the Pickens County Line and still have no idea where she could be.

Hamner, 59 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen walking out of the store around 3:30 a.m. that Saturday morning.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.