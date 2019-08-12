William A. Bohonyi Jr. pleaded guilty in May to two counts of sexual battery in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

A former Ohio State University Diving Club coach was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for having a sexual relationship in 2014 with a then 16-year-old club member.

William A. Bohonyi Jr. pleaded guilty in May to two counts of sexual battery in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Although the conviction carried the possibility of probation, Judge Michael J. Holbrook said the violation of trust was so significant that a prison sentence was necessary. He added that he will consider judicial release after one year if Bohonyi behaves in prison.

Bohonyi must register as a sex offender every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Under Ohio law, Bohonyi committed sexual battery by engaging in sexual conduct with Eszter “Estee” Pryor while acting as a coach with “temporary or occasional disciplinary control” over her. Ordinarily, the age of consent is 16 in Ohio.

Though The Dispatch does not normally identify victims of sexual assault, Pryor went public with her experience last year.

From July 5-28, 2014, Pryor performed oral sex on Bohonyi on “multiple occasions” in the Neil Avenue parking garage on the southern part of the campus and in the parking lot of the Church of the Resurrection in New Albany, prosecutors said.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a third sexual-battery charge, as well as a charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor based on an allegation that Bohonyi created a video of the conduct. Prosecutors were unable to prove how old Pryor was when the video was taken.