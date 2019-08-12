As the West Alabama area continues to experience extreme heat, here's how people can protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.

Extreme heat is temperatures that are much hotter than average — and/or more humid. Muggy conditions can make it seem hotter than it really is. According to the Centers for Disease Control, people can develop heat exhaustion or heatstroke if their temperature rises faster than the body can cool itself. Other things that increase this risk are obesity, fever, dehydration, prescription drug use, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn and alcohol use.

To stay safe, the CDC suggests wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; staying in an air-conditioned place as much as possible; using your stove and oven less; avoiding heavy, hot meals; limiting outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours; and resting often and cutting down on exercise during the heat. Also, stay hydrated with plenty of fluids and avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks.

Never leave infants, children or pets in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked open. The CDC suggests reminding yourself that a child is in the car by keeping a stuffed animal in the car seat. When the child is buckled in, place the stuffed animal in the front with the driver.