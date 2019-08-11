Welcome back to academic year 2019-20 and to School Scoops, a column that recognizes the students, educators, volunteers and community partners who make Northwest Florida schools among the best in Florida.

Welcome back to academic year 2019-20 and to School Scoops, a column that recognizes the students, educators, volunteers and community partners who make Northwest Florida schools among the best in Florida.

---

The start of school means that football season is near. The games become a large part of our lives beyond the sport itself, with support coming from the marching bands and the cheer squads.

This year, Rocky Bayou Christian School’s marching Knights band is led by Drum Major Rebekah Cline.

The cheer squad includes Madison Mallick, Charlotte Weaver, Emily Black, Vivian Mitchell, Miriam Riches, Moriah Lynch, Destiny Johnson, Skylar Stoffel, Allison Van Houten, Naomi Riches, Reagan Mallick, Angelee Williams, Mady Fisher, Keira Black, Daylan Hudson, Mady Combrink, Annabelle Stultz and Olivia Cline.

---

Crestview’s Southside Primary School teachers and support staff have been busy preparing for the school year. Classrooms have been cleaned, organized and decorated to welcome students and parents today.

“Teachers and all staff have also participated in the required Youth Mental Health First Aid training to better support our children and their families,” said Principal Debbie Haan.

---

After School Scoops went on its summer hiatus, an item arrived to announce that Tori Bradley earned the Kiwanis Club of Niceville-Valparaiso K-Kid of the year at Edge Elementary School.

---

During the summer, Paxton High School student Skye Ramsey learned she earned a top score of 5 on the language and composition Advanced Placement exam.

---

In late June, while students enjoyed their summer break, educators from the Santa Rosa School District participated in the STEMersion 2019, presented by Discover Education. The program offers professional development to support science, technology, engineering and math education.

The Santa Rosa educators included April Ballard, S.S. Dixon Intermediate School; Dana Chatwell, Woodlawn Beach Middle School; Leah Cohran, Gulf Breeze High School; Traci Fischetti, Navarre High School; Marsha Harp, West Navarre Primary School; and Jeff Knapp, Navarre High School.

---

News for School Scoops is submitted by school representatives, but volunteers are welcome to assist their individual principals in gathering news. To learn how you can help, contact me by email.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.