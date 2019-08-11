The world seems to be in chaos, and there are no indications critical situations are improving.

China is facing a dilemma with the protesters in Hong Kong. Hong Kong enjoyed living under the shield of the United Kingdom for many years, but now that protection has vanished, as the island has been taken over by communist China.

The last time Chinese citizens tried to protest the tyranny of their government was in 1989 at Tiananmen Square. The government forcefully ended that uprising with military action.

On the Wall Street Journal’s opinion page, Claudia Rosett reported that “China’s dictator, President Xi Jinping, will respond with the same brute military force used to crush that democracy movement 30 years ago. Serious observers fear that backlash is coming. Mr. Xi Jinping’s main concern is preventing the protest movement from moving to the mainland.”

The Chinese government, under Xi’s leadership, will not hesitate to use whatever means necessary to keep Hong Kong subservient. But the present situation is a little different than the Tiananmen Square episode. The world is watching this time.

Hong Kong citizens have enjoyed virtual democracy since Great Britain turned over control to the Chinese on July 1, 1997, ending 156 years of British rule. Once a people have enjoyed the wonderful virtues of freedom, regression to a diametrically opposed form of government is difficult to swallow.

Associated with the chaos is a domestic problem. The Boy Scouts of America is facing lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct dating back decades. The suits are causing the executives of the Boy Scout program to consider filing for bankruptcy.

The suits, along with the diminishing participation of young boys and girls, are hammering a once- and still-proud, organization. Scouting had about 6 million participants in 1967, but now has only 2.2 million, a dramatic reduction.

Those figures are a sad commentary on today’s boys and girls. The men responsible for taking advantage of vulnerable Scouts should be prosecuted, not the Scouting program.

I was a member of Boy Scouts of America Goodyear Troop 58 for many years. The Scoutmaster, Lee Foy, taught me to be reverent and loyal to my country, and instilled in me the meaning of honor. Eagle Scout Glenn Thompson was the first boy my age who showed to me leadership abilities, and by that he was one of my first mentors.

Glenn was an exemplary Eagle Scout. The values he learned in Scouting were instrumental in his wonderful life, and Scouting was better for having participation by someone like him. The U.S. needs the Boy Scouts of America program now more than ever before.

The U.S. government seems to be the cause of many of the world’s problems, only because of past inequities directed toward it by other countries. President Donald Trump is trying to clean up flawed trade agreements with our trading partners, and when completed the treaties will be more associated with the best interests of our country.

Canada, Mexico, China and Russia have all had sweetheart deals regarding trade with the U.S. These trade deals were brokered by people who were more concerned with the welfare of our trading partners than with the U.S. There will be economic pain involved with the corrections, but the results will be worthwhile.

Then the nuclear threat is not far from everyone’s thoughts. An American general stated on a trip to Southeast Asia that he wanted to deploy medium-range missiles in that region. My question is why? What immediate threat does this address? Between Russia and the U.S., there exist more than 12,000 nuclear weapons, and China has just 300. China has warned any Southeast Asia country that allows the U.S. to place missiles on its territory that it will pay the consequences. Does Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, know about this general’s revelations on the missile deployment?

Many more major problems exist, such as the laughable Democrats and their equally laughable presidential aspirants, the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, Pakistan’s latest move on Kashmir and, domestically, the overused word “racism.” But those subjects are for another time.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.