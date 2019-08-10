The man shot himself in the head and was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died.

A man rented a gun at the Hot Shot indoor shooting range in Holly Hill on Thursday and then fatally shot himself, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:59 p.m.in the Hot Shot range at 1873 N. Nova Road, according to Holly Hill Police Chief Stephen Aldrich.

The man was described as an older white male who was the only person on the range at the time, Aldrich said. The shooting was recorded by the shooting range’s video security system, the chief said.

The person’s identity has not been confirmed and his next-of-kin have not yet been contacted.