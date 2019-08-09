MILTON — Bands on the Blackwater has been a fan favorite for the residents of Milton for the past few years, bringing people together for fun and live entertainment.

In keeping with that goal to bring people together during the off season of Bands on the Blackwater, Main Street Milton recently began a new venture with a slightly smaller scale version of the popular event called Bands on the Blackwater After Hours, which they hold at the Imogene Theatre on Friday evenings.

Stephen Prestesater, events coordinator for MSM, said the bands after hours was a concept that the program had been working on for some time. He said the idea was to find a way to get live entertainment to continue in Milton when Bands on the Blackwater Main Stage shows where on break.

"Live music is a proven tool for economic development and quality of life," Prestesater said. "Our goal was to keep downtown active after 9 p.m. on Friday’s and on the weekends."

These additional shows have been provided, Prestesater said, at no cost to the city or Main Street Milton.

"We have been very fortunate to have generous sponsors that have covered the costs," he said.

According to Prestesater, Bands on the Blackwater After Hours started May 17 with the Mikey Clams Band and is scheduled to wrap up with the same band on Aug. 30 and 31. The Mikey Clams Band is from Birmingham, Alabama, and has been touring all over the East Coast, and has even preformed overseas at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay for the sailors and families stationed there.