MILTON — Milton's National Night Out drew a huge crowd of families to the Milton Community Center this past Tuesday to learn about healthy lifestyles and ways to have safer neighborhoods.

Speaking at the event were Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell and Mayor Heather Lindsay, who both thanked the sponsors for putting on an event that would encourage the community to come together to promote drug and crime prevention as well as help support giving school supplies to families in need.

Event activities were held for the youth of the community including food demonstrations and tours of fire engines and police cars. Vendors provided food for the event including a Kona Ice truck that drew a steady crown throughout the evening.