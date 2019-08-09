MILTON — Max Soelzer and his son Eric have been writing original music for several years with the goal of entertaining and uplifting people during challenging times. Recently the songwriting team took a journey that led them to the Royal Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, to record three original songs.

Constructed as a theater in 1915 and converted into a recording studio in 1957, Royal Studios is home of Hi Records and the Hi Rhythm Section and grew from a small studio into a highly successful producer of soul music worldwide. Produced by Grammy award winning producer and engineer Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, the studio has produced acclaimed artists including Eric Benet and Uptown Funk, according to their website.

Soelzer said his journey to the studios came when after he decided to record the songs with his son and wanted to find the perfect studio to do it in.

"I did some research on Royal Studios and reached out to Boo," Max said. "He called me back personally and said he had (researched me) and liked what I was doing and said he was interested in producing me."

Max said since his music is described as "soul music with a positive message," he wanted to find a studio that had what he called "a soulful feeling" to it.

"I didn't want a new digital sound," he said. "I wanted a more classical sound. My music has a spiritual connotation and also brings positive feelings and emotions for the listener."

When Max and his son traveled to Tennessee, they used the trip to spend time to record and spend time together. Max said he was influenced in his music by the culture of the state and felt in awe of the historic studio they were recording in, which once was owned by Elvis Presley. One of his main goals for the trip, he said, was to provide his son with an experience that he would always remember.

"I think I accomplished that," Max said. "I wanted to take (our recording sessions) to the next level and make it something we would never forget and I think I did."

Max said the experience helped to strengthen his relationship with his son and deepen their connection in songwriting. In the future, he hopes to perform live with his son and potentiall return to the Royal Studios in the future to do further recording.