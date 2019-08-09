DESTIN — The Battle of the Babes, an all-woman U.S. Powerlifting Association competition, was July 27 at the Destin Community Center.

The Bar Strength & Conditioning gym in Milton had four of its clientele compete in the event.

They included:

• Katie Sprague, a first-time competitor who achieved a first place medal in the 90-plus kilogram weight class. She lifted a squat total of 281 pounds; a bench total of 160 pounds and a deadlift total of 330 pounds.

• Skylar Anderson, who competed in the 67.5 kg weight class. She lifted a squat total of 259 pounds; a bench total of 160 pounds; and a deadlift total of 281 pounds.

• Lydia Riggs, who competed in the 72.9 kg weight class. She lifted a squat total of 220 pounds; a bench total of 137 pounds; and a deadlift total of 281 pounds.

• Olette Langley, also a first-time competitor in the 9-year-old 25 kg weight class, achieved a first place medal as a guest lifter for Full Power. She had a squat total of 38 pounds; a bench total of 22 pounds, and a deadlift total of 49 pounds.

"We are very proud of your high level passion and dedication to the months of training that is involved in preparation for a competition," a spokesperson for the gym said. "Congratulations to our athletes for their participation and achievements."