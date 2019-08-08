VooDoo BBQ & Grill open its second Northwest Florida location in Crestview on Wednesday at 2493 S. Ferdon Blvd. The New Orleans inspired establishment offers different types of barbecue, chicken and Louisiana favorites such as red beans and rice.

CRESTVIEW — VooDoo BBQ & Grill opened its second Northwest Florida location on Wednesday morning.

The New Orleans inspired restaurant opened at 2493 S. Ferdon Blvd., in front of Bealls Outlet, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce.

As the doors opened, a line of customers poured in, eager to try the new establishment. The line spilled outside but that didn’t stop Isaiah Mitchell and Jaida Oquendo from being the first to complete their order.

“It’s amazing,” Oquendo said of the food. “I’m excited because there are not that many New Orleans restaurants.”

Mitchell added that he was impressed with the size of the portions.

“I was surprised at the portions they give you,” Mitchell said. “We will definitely be coming back.”

VooDoo BBQ & Grill was born on Mardi Gras day in 2002 on St. Charles Avenue. The company uses masks, beads and other decorations to make it feel like Mardi Gras every day of the year.

When patrons walk into the restaurant, they’re greeted with an upbeat atmosphere filled with the smell of daily smoked meat and the sound of jazz music playing.

“We don’t go overboard on it, but we try to bring a little taste of it here,” VooDoo’s Chief Operating Officer Greg Hazard said. “It looks like a party is ready to break out at any point.”

The restaurant offers barbecue and chicken made with Caribbean and Cajun spices, as well as New Orleans favorites such as gumbo and jambalaya. The legendary sides offered with each meal include signature items such as corn pudding, red beans and rice, mojo barbecue beans and gris-gris greens.

“People can get flavors here they can’t get anywhere else,” Hazard said. “If anyone has been to New Orleans, this is going to be like a moment back in time when they were there having a good time.”

Hazard said Crestview seemed like a good fit for the restaurant.

“Looking at any potential market, we look for a lack of other barbecue,” Hazard said. “You only eat barbecue so often, but we balance it out with other options.”

The other Northwest Florida location is in Pensacola.

For more information about VooDoo BBQ & Grill, visit https://voodoobbq.com/