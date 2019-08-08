We Build The Wall Inc., a nonprofit organization headed by local wounded warrior Brian Kolfage, is the subject of complaints by watchdog group Common Cause to the Federal Election Commission and the Department of Justice alleging that the nonprofit and its general counsel Kris Kobach, a U.S. Senate candidate in Kansas, have violated federal election law.

MIRAMAR BEACH — Legal issues continue to dog a nonprofit organization, headed by a local wounded warrior, that is working to privately construct sections of a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Watchdog group Common Cause has recently filed federal complaints against We Buiild The Wall Inc., the Florida nonprofit headed by Brian Kolfage, an Air Force veteran who lost both legs and an arm in a 2004 rocket attack on an air base in Iraq.

The initiative began as a GoFundMe campaign to assist the federal government with wall construction, but switched to a private initiative early this year. We Build The Wall recently completed its first mile of border wall, near El Paso, Texas, at a cost approaching $8 million.

The Common Cause complaints, filed with the Federal Election Commission and the Department of Justice, allege We Build The Wall violated federal laws covering corporate contributions to federal political candidates and email communications by those candidates' campaigns.

The allegations stem from a funding email to We Build The Wall contributors by Kris Kobach, one of three Republican candidates for a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas. Kobach also serves as general counsel for We Build The Wall, although Kolfage on Thursday minimized Kobach's role.

"He doesn't handle all our legal stuff," Kolfage said, adding that an Atlanta law firm handles "99.9 percent" of the nonprofit's business, with Kobach providing some on-the-ground counsel when representatives of the organization are "in the field."

Earlier this month, Kobach's campaign sent out a fundraising email under the banner of We Build The Wall Inc., addressed specifically to donors to the nonprofit initiative. Common Cause alleges the email constituted a prohibited donation to the Kobach campaign. Kolfage conceded the email should not have gone out under the logo of the nonprofit, and took quick steps to change that.

"We immediately saw it, when the email went out," Kolfage said.

Kolfage went on to say the Kobach campaign did nothing wrong in obtaining the list of We Build The Wall donors because the campaign paid for the information.

"We rented him our list, which we are allowed to do," Kolfage said, although he did concede the initial email solicitation, as the Common Cause complaint contends, should have carried a notice that it had been paid for by the Kobach campaign.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the Common Cause complaint, but Federal Election Commission spokeswoman Judith Ingram confirmed Thursday the commission had received the complaint. The next step will be to formally notify the Kobach campaign and We Build The Wall of the complaint, giving them 15 days to respond.

On Tuesday, Kolfage used his personal Twitter account to criticize BuzzFeed, the website that first reported the complaints. "Ugh oh fake news @buzzfeed is at it again!," he wrote. "... Remember you can’t stop us, no one can! Get ready for wall #2 BAHHHAHAHA."

News of the Common Cause filings has resurrected talk of the investigation into We Build The Wall announced earlier this year by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The agency has previously had only limited comment, but on Thursday released the three complaints, all from outside the state, that sparked the investigation.

One of the complaints, filed in January by a Hatttiesburg, Mississippi man, alleges Kolfage "knew when he started the Build The Wall GoFundMe Page that he was going to convert the funds to a private corporation." A second complaint, filed in May by a New Jersey man, calls the nonprofit a "fraud ... that needs to be shut down immediately."

The most detailed complaint was filed in January by Wendy Tien, an assistant attorney general in Minnesota. Tien notes the substantial media coverage that Kolfage's effort received in its early days, and said she was "concerned this high-profile fundraising effort is obtaining widespread press on the basis of potentially or intentionally misleading representations."

Kolfage said Thursday that We Build The Wall has not receivedany formal notice of the state probe, but was kept abreast of developments by an unnamed state senator. Kolfage said the investigation apparently is centering on "corporate governance issues."

Later Thursday, Kolfage sent a text message with an "official statement" noting the nonprofit had reviewed the three complaints associated with the state probe and ascribing a political motivation to them.

"... (T)hese erroneous complaints originate from the radical open borders left," the statement read in part, insisting the organization's state filings are complete and accurate.

"... (T)he open border fanatics who oppose a safe and secure America have been relentless in trying to shut us down," the statement continuedst. ... As we become more and more successful in securing our southern border, we expect that the left will increase their efforts to stop us in any way they can."