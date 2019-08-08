Dear Editor,

There are a number of ways to help Gulf County residents recover from Hurricane Michael There are so many ways to volunteer in Gulf County. If many residents choose a volunteer opportunity once a month, much could be accomplished. Here is a short list of volunteer opportunities.

*Gulf County Citizens Long Term Recovery Team. This organization is a clearinghouse for recovery volunteer activities.

*Gulf County Library

*The Clothes Closet

*Faith's Hut

*Humane Society

*Sea Turtle Patrol

*Sacred Heart Hospital

*Local churches

We have had so many people come to our area, from all over the country, to help with the recovery effort. St. James Church still hosts groups of volunteers who have come to help. It is so heart-warming to see so much help coming to us from Gulf County and other areas.

All of us can be part of the recovery effort.

Nancy Luther

Member - Gulf County Democrats