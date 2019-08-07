ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Do what is expected of you by honoring responsibilities and meeting deadlines. Clearing out your inbox will leave you time to enjoy the weekend.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): No matter how difficult an obstacle may be to overcome, have faith that you'll find the answer. You could find assistance from surprising sources.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If all outcomes could be perfectly computed beforehand, it wouldn't be necessary to go through the motions of living life. Take a leap of faith.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your greatest aspirations are within reach if you take the appropriate action. Taking a new approach to your love life could prove enlightening.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): This isn't the time for testing innovative methods, as the old standards will get the job done most efficiently. Don't lose faith if you are temporarily stymied.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your goals could be shortsighted if you assume that you'll always be where you are now. Reflect on who and what you want to become.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Get right to the point. Be clear and direct to be certain that everyone understands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You shouldn't have a problem getting everything planned done today. Avoid playful distractions until the weekend comes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The only way you may get through to a friend or loved one is to lay it out fully. It may seem harsh now, but eventually they should appreciate it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's OK to play the lottery, but keep your day job and give your career more time to bear fruit. Business matters should take the forefront until Friday.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you speak honestly, you'll have little trouble gathering valuable support for your cause. Others may not agree with you, but they'll admire the way you say it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): It's true that it might be easier for everyone if you just accept the consensus, but don't give up on what you believe in. Remember that you're not alone.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: The Dickens line "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times" might come to mind during the next two to three weeks. You may be given recognition or an opportunity to showcase your skills, but you may be required to work extra hard just to meet minimum requirements. It could be difficult or even unwise to put some plans into action despite advice to the contrary. Late September may be the best time to make changes or decisions that involve your business or money. However, your workload could increase as October comes into view, and you would be wise to maintain a low profile then, as others may be more critical than usual. By November, a vacation or romantic fling could lift your spirits. Early February, when you will have the most support of friends and family, is a good time to make changes or set plans into motion.