SANTA ROSA COUNTY — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) investigators charged four individuals after an investigation involving the theft of thousands of oysters from Pensacola Bay Oyster Company. The suspects are charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including grand theft, dealing in stolen property, not delivering to a certified oyster house, and harvesting oysters in a closed season.

“These suspects were involved in an illegal oyster operation. These violations are serious and posed public safety and economic consequences,” said Major Craig Duval, commander of the FWC’s Northwest Region. “I am incredibly proud of our law enforcement officers for their work in this investigation and for their dedication to conserving our precious natural resources.”

FWC investigators were involved in an existing saltwater products investigation when they received information about the theft of Pensacola Bay Oyster Company’s lease. Throughout the investigation, FWC investigators worked closely with uniformed patrol to gather information and develop a list of suspects.

A search warrant was conducted at the home of one of the suspects and the FWC seized more than 4,000 oysters. Auburn University Shellfish Laboratory analyzed a sample of the seized oysters and determined that all sampled oysters were farm-raised and not wild-caught oysters.

As a result of this effort, legitimate commercial operators are protected and this valuable resource is properly conserved.

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

Nicholas Mason, 35, and Douglas Lowery, 30, both of Milton were charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property, criminal mischief, not delivering to a certified oyster house and other a half-dozen other harvesting- and boating-related charges.

Lesia Mason, a 58-year-old Milton woman, was charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and several charges relating specifically to the illegal harvesting of oysters.

Lonny Teston, 46-year-old Pace man, was charged as an accessory dealing in stolen property.