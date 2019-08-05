The city of Milton Parks Department has announced its weekly bridge results.

On July 29, the team of Bill and Mary Louise Bone posted the top score of 3,890 points in the Rubber Bridge Club.

The team of Norma English and Hannalore Snyder finished second with 3,500 points for second, while Mike Watkins and Gary Propst finished third with 2,880 points.

On July 30, Bill Bone posted the top score in Chicago Bridge with 4,620 points.

Gary Propst was second with 4,340, while Frankie Turner finished third with 3,240. The Tuesday bridge group set a record with 19 players in attendance.

Weekly Results Rubber Bridge Results

1. Bill and Mary Louise Bone 3,890

2. Norma English and Hannalore Snyder 3,500

3. Mike Watkins and Gary Propst 2,880

4. Chuck and Anne Laviolette 2,560

5. Frankie Turner and Rayeann Sherrill 2,140

6. Robert Andrews and Paul Lanham 1,650

Weekly Chicago Bridge Results

1. Bill Bone 4,620

2. Gary Propst 4,340

3. Frankie Turner 3,240

4. Mary Louise Bone 3,190

5. Norma English 2,980

6. Paul Lanham 2,950

7. Chuck Laviolette 2,740

8. Pat Saunders 2,410

9. Casper T. Ghost 2,260

10. Judy Ingram 2,240

11. Martha Lanham 2,170

12. Tracy Shows 2,150

13. Hannalore Snyder 2,050

14. Rayeann Sherrill 2,030

15. Dennis Eggleston 2,030

16. Anne Laviolette 2,020

17. Joan Newman 1,820

18. Roberta Temple 1,810

19. Tonya Watkins 1,410

20. Muriel Jones 940

The Milton Community Center Rubber Bridge Club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. in the Gracey Room with play going until approximately 4:30 p.m.

Play consists of four rounds of six hands with partnerships rotating after each round. If there is an uneven number of partnerships, sit-outs will be used so all can play.

The Chicago Bridge Club plays every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Gracey Room with play running until approximately 4:30 p.m.

Bridge is open to all skill levels of bridge players from novice to expert.

The Milton Community Center also hosts a class for beginners interested in learning bridge on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a free class for those learning the basics to where they can sit in and learn the game, no partners are necessary.

If you want to learn more about bridge there are tutorials online at www.learn2playbridge.com/map. This site is maintained by the American Contract Bridge League.

For more information about the Milton Community Center Bridge Club or any other event at the Milton Community Center, call 850-983-5466. The Milton Community Center is 5629 Byrom Street.