PENSACOLA — Have an idea for a business, but not sure where to start? Take the first step with the Florida SBDC’s “Starting a Business” workshop from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Santa Rosa Economic Development Office, 6491 Caroline Street, Suite 4 in Milton.

In this workshop, talk about business concepts and find answers to many of your questions: Is there a need for your product or service? Can you make money with your business idea? Is this business compatible with your goals? What rules, laws and licenses apply to your business?

Attendees will learn legal business structures, best management practices, funding options, basic marketing strategies and more. Also talk about how to write a business plan and the importance of financial statements. After attending, you will be assigned a Florida SBDC business consultant to get assistance (at no cost to you) in moving through the stages of your business venture.

Admission is $50. To register, visit www.sbdc.uwf.edu and click on “Training & Events." Students/employees of UWF, register for no fee at 850-474-2528.