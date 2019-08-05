PENSACOLA — The Florida PTAC at the University of West Florida offers a workshop, “How To Do Business With ECUA,” from 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Pensacola Chamber, 890 S. Palafox Street, Suite 202. Find out how to do business with Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, how to register as a vendor and locate bid opportunities. There is no fee for this workshop, however, pre-registration is recommended at www.sbdc.uwf.edu “Training & Events” or call 850-474-2528.

Jim Roberts, public information officer at ECUA, will be the presenter during the workshop.