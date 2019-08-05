Jump on the bed. Make funny faces. Start a water fight with your family. Get down on the floor and play Legos, Hot Wheels or Barbies with your children, nieces, nephews or other kids.

It never fails when I’m around little kids. I hear the mom or dad telling them to “grow up.”

What? Why?

My philosophy for grown-ups: Keep your inner Peter Pan alive.

All of us adults could use sprinkles of that child-like magic in our everyday lives. Just because we have bad bosses, bills to pay and drink coffee, we should still try to keep the child in us happy.

For us, fun means going to amusement parks. We break up our grown-up grind with roller coasters and other rides that take our stomachs away and make us laugh and scream with happiness.

Our family secret — Universal Studios. However, we traveled to Atlanta and rode nine roller coasters at Six Flags Over Georgia in one day. Goliath, oh my!

I didn’t count but it occurred to me that we shared all this fun and pure exhilaration with thousands of young people and maybe a handful of grown-ups with white hair like us.

Maybe roller coasters, swinging rides, spinning rides or rides that drop you from skyscraper-like heights isn’t your thing. I get it. Find something ridiculous or senseless that does feed your childlike dreams.

One of the best childlike adults I ever knew was my Grandma Agnes Saksa. You never knew when she would do something silly, like putting napkin and silverware holders in her eye sockets. Even in her early 90s, her family knew never to interrupt her weekly UNO games with her friends.

Sure, she cooked and cleaned for her siblings and then her children on a farm most of her life. Despite all her grown-up responsibilities, Grandma never let her jobs stop her child-like antics.

I find acting like a child and doing childlike things so therapeutic. I dislike being bound by the chains of adulthood or what others think how an adult should act and what it means.

It makes me think of Batman’s nemesis, Joker, asking, “Why so serious?” Hey, I even bought the T-shirt.

So, jump on the bed. Make funny faces. Start a water fight with your family. Get down on the floor and play Legos, Hot Wheels or Barbies with your children, nieces, nephews or other kids.

No matter how old you are, go ahead and let your Peter Pan run wild. Who knows, you may even enjoy yourself. Is that a bad thing?

Duwayne Escobedo covers Santa Rosa County for the Daily News. You can contact him at 850-315-4489 in Fort Walton Beach, on his cell phone at 850-255-1484 or email him at descobedo@nwfdailynews.com