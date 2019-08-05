Multiple floors accessed by slides and elevators, popping with padded, vibrant, flowery and frilly pinks and purples, equipped with garage for scooter or convertible and an atrium that converts into a swimming pool, the Barbie Dreamhouse projects into plastic and paper life fancies and fantasies, its studios, cottages, townhouses and mansions interweaving castle and confectionery.

Launched in 1959, Barbie turns 60 this year, and by 1962 had occupied her first Dreamhouse, the original constructed of cardboard, folded for easy carrying. As Mattel's billion-selling doll cultivated careers and life choices, so did her habitats expand, persisting with surrealistically vivid and overloaded patterns, affixing working and detachable parts, fashioning room for accessories, clothes, and pals from her little sister Skipper to arm-candy Ken.

Beyond serving as storage and dwelling, the doll domiciles opened possibility vistas for generations. Hallie Ringle, Hugh Kaul Curator of Contemporary Art at the Birmingham Museum of Art, noted that, like many women, she carries on a "complicated relationship" with the iconic figure. Especially in light of inclusive feminism recognizing diverse forms of beauty, Barbie carves a standard physically impossible for 99.9 percent of humanity. If translated to human size, Barbie would stand 5'9" tall with a 39-inch bust, 18-inch waist and 33-inch hips, all stacked precariously atop minuscule size 3 heels.

"At the same time, she's incredibly powerful, because she's the first doll who told young girls to aspire," said Ringle, who came to the Birmingham Museum of Art post in October, moving from The Studio Museum in Harlem, "that their existence didn't depend on Ken or G.I. Joe."

To recognize possibilities inherent in the swinging single's style, Ringle and a team lead by Chattanooga-based BOCA Architectural and Interior Design created "Barbie: Dreaming of a Female Future," 740 square feet of walk-through interactive dreamhouse, devised, styled and executed by women designers and artists. It opens Friday at the final 2019 BMA Art on the Rocks event, and will remain open through Jan. 26, 2020, in the Arrington Gallery.

Just as Barbie's digs implied girls and women could design their own lives, the exhibit offers a dream space, Ringle said, wherein a person exiting might see the world differently from when they entered. Kate Taylor Boehm, who operates BOCA with Charleston, South Carolina-based sister Kirby Caldwell, said as kids, they didn't lock on to the unrealistic physics.

"To us, every woman had big bosoms," Boehm said, "so Kirby and I didn’t really have that association with Barbie." Instead, they perceived desires, a drive to compete in the world outside her house, as "an excellent springboard for us to use our imaginations and visualize ourselves as careerwomen."

"She was a really unfettered, unobstructed career woman. She didn't have the everyday concerns — 'I'm so busy, I'm sleep-deprived, Who's gonna watch the kid?' — so we visualized her as this woman who had tremendous freedom of choice. ... A young single woman who's career-oriented, and has made enough income from her various successes to buy and furnish her own apartment," Boehm said.

"The elements in this show really are the actual manifestation of a dream these designers had, coming to fruition through hard work. We wanted to honor that process of female creativity, female imagination: Here’s what it looks like when someone has a dream, and makes it happen."

Though the original concept called for the lobby, the curator moved it to the Arrington Gallery. After the beautiful but imposing marble of the Birmingham Museum of Art's exterior, Ringle "wanted to bring a little bit more of the domestic, and the joy of home," she said. "We want visitors to feel at home in the galleries, that this art is their art."

Unlike with most museum exhibits, interactivity is encouraged: Climb on the couch, or luxuriate in Kim Markel's recycled-plastic glowing furniture; take selfies in front of the wall of shoes, watercolor wallpaper, or Sheila Pree Bright's photographic examinations of beauty; watch the video of whimsical and mundane vignettes by Lauren Kelly; or pull tomes from the library stocked with powerful women writers.

"My dream of dreams is that I’ll find people reading to their children in the exhibit," Ringle said. "I love that idea of taking these stagnant spaces and making them participatory so people find ways of seeing themselves reflected, see themselves in the space."

Through all the kinetic energy, the glitz and glamor of her dining room, living room, dressing room, library and sunroom, the one thing you won't see is a doll.

"That way each of the visitors kind of become Barbie," Ringle said.

An opening sequined sign that changes color as you move hands across it will, with luck, involve people in the tactile space, Boehm said. "Hopefully, that'll be a signpost ... basking in Barbie's glow, but joining in. She’s this va-va-voom, over-the-top, in many ways infallible woman.

"We tried to harness that concept of the spectacle."

Though a typical Art on the Rocks — the Birmingham Museum of Arts's summer multimedia music, art, food and drink openings — draws about 2,000, the BMA expects numbers to top out Friday, thanks to their sexagenerian star.

"Announcing the (Barbie) show was the most popular Instagram post we’ve ever done," Boehm said.

The title invokes a phrase popularized in the 1970s, brought back to prominence during Hillary Clinton's historic run for the presidency: The future is female.

"At the museum, we didn’t want to say the future has arrived, but we dream of it," Ringle said.

For more, see www.artsbma.org.