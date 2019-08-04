Multi-million-dollar deluxe beachfront houses designed for large groups of vacationers are the latest housing trend in Panama City Beach.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The vacation home at 21809 Front Beach Road is a bit different from its predecessor.

For more than 80 years, a tiny one-story, one-bedroom wooden beach cottage perched on a 45-foot lot overlooking the Gulf of Mexico at the west end of Bay County near Sunnyside Beach. It was one of five in a row along a 30-foot slope that had been built by a Georgia family for extended Florida vacations in the era when the Panhandle was a pristine wilderness. The cottage’s time finally ran out last June when ownership passed into the hands of investors.

When the rubble was cleared out, the partners of Holiday Beach Rentals Development Inc. erected a gleaming palace right out of the pages of Architectural Digest magazine. Inside the 5,964-square-foot house are four stories of deluxe furnishings, tasteful wall art and decorations adorning the spacious rooms with ten-foot ceilings. It features nine bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, four kitchens (with five refrigerators), two separate laundry rooms, parking for seven cars, and a capacity to accommodate 30 people at one time. It also features a 37-foot “infinity” pool, 1,700 square feet of deck overlooking the Gulf. Guests lolling on one of the four covered balconies can enjoy a panoramic view from St. Andrews State Park on the east to Rosemary Beach on the west.

“This is a bargain,” says listing agent Bill Thomas of Beach Time Realty Inc. “This property will support the mortgage and cost of owning it.”

The cost is “only” $3.79 million, Thomas said in a recent interview.

Amid the surge in residential and commercial developments throughout the Panama City Beach “island,” one particular trend has emerged in recent years: the proliferation of multi-million-dollar deluxe beachfront houses designed for large groups of vacationers. During a 15-year span beginning in the 1990s and running through the real estate collapse after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, developers favored 22-story high-rise condominiums with anywhere from 150 to 260 units.

Thomas and other developers on Panama City Beach say the new hot wave is for these luxury rental homes that have the size and capacity of boutique hotels. And for vacationers that they hope to attract, there are real incentives, Thomas said. “If you go to rent a condo that sleeps eight, it will cost about $3,000 to $4,000 for a week, and you have to share the same strip of beach with 1,500 other people,” he explained. “For practically the same per-person per-night price, you have your own amenities, and a breakout view of the Gulf.”

As evidence that this is a viable trend, Thomas noted that the lime-green beach house at 21809 Front Beach Road is one of five outsized beachfront vacation homes his group has built since April 2018.

“We call this the ‘30-A effect,’ ” Thomas said. “Bay County is starting to look like the high-end sections of Walton and Okaloosa County.”

Why can $4 million be termed a bargain?

Thomas said that the same house on the same sized lot just five miles away in South Walton County would cost twice as much. In a report to investors earlier this year, Thomas noted that beachfront properties in Bay County last year had sold for between $600 and $680 per square foot, while similar properties along the Walton County beachfront were selling for between $1,176 to $1,363 per square feet.

Recognizing that the per-square-foot price differential has created a real opportunity for luxury housing that will quickly sell, other developers have been plowing the same ground as Thomas and his partners. Dan Jackson and Jeffrey Gintoli have similar stories to tell.

Jackson, whose company sign, SanDana Construction Inc., is a familiar sight to motorists passing construction sites on Front Beach Road, has built more than 100 homes in the Panhandle since 1987. This includes five luxury homes on or near the beachfront under construction today. Echoing Thomas, Jackson said the people who have hired him to build their dream houses were attracted to the significantly lower land prices on the west end of Bay County.

“Investors are finding us,” Jackson said recently as he paused from work on a three-story house in the gated La Valencia neighborhood. “People realize that there are some real good bargains on the Beach.”

Initially, Jackson said he found “some low-hanging fruit” in beachfront land that speculators had bought just before the Great Recession in 2008 and were desperate to sell. That, and the price differential with Walton County, created significant opportunities, he said.

“I’m dealing with people from Texas, Louisiana, Birmingham, Kentucky and Atlanta,” Jackson said. “Many people say, ‘I came here when I was young with my parents on vacation, and now I’d like to settle down here.’ ”

Jeffrey Gintoli is also servicing the demand for second homes near the Beach. A homebuilder for more than 40 years, he has worked in Bay County since 2001. The last 18 months have been particularly busy, he said.

He currently has 17 new single-family houses in various stages of construction in Panama City Beach alone. In addition, he and partner Russell Thompson are currently constructing three homes on 16th Street in Laguna Beach, part of unincorporated Bay County.

Gintoli noted that his specialty is building new homes for people living elsewhere who want a second home on the Beach. The three houses going up on 16th Street are all three bedroom, 2-and-a-half-bath structures, each of which has a small swimming pool. The list price for each house is $465,000.

Gintoli said he and his partner have usually sold a new house very soon after construction ends.

“We usually put the [for sale] sign up 60 days into building, and usually it is under contract within another 60 days,” he said.

People looking for second homes close to the shoreline here fall within the same group that comprises the primary tourist market, he said: people living in the seven states that fall within an eight-hour drive of Panama City Beach.

“We’ve got a good, strong [real estate] market right now,” Gintoli said. “Things are stable right now.”