PACE — A 73-year-old Pensacola man is dead after his vehicle veered into a ditch Saturday.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Richard Barta was driving a Toyota pickup truck on Education Drive about noon when he traveled through a stop sign onto Chumuckla Highway and went into a ditch off the west shoulder of the highway.

Barta was taken to Santa Rosa Medical Center in Milton, where he died, the FHP reported.

It was not immediately known whether a medical condition caused the crash or Barta's death, the FHP said.

Alcohol was not a factor, according to the release.