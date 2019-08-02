With less than a week before students return to class, teachers and faculty from across the Tuscaloosa County School System gathered Thursday for a time of renewal and invigoration. The system's annual Institute Day was held at Tuscaloosa County High School. Teachers listened to various speakers who gave them encouragement and emphasized the importance of maintaining high expectations for all students, regardless of their situation. Tuscaloosa City Schools also held an Institute Day for its teachers. Students and teachers in both systems will begin the 2019-20 school year on Wednesday.