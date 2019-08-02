MILTON — Milton High School's Mighty Black and Gold Marching Band held its opening season preview show this past Thursday to a full stadium of supporters who cheered for the approximately 200 students who filled the football field that evening.

The program, entitled "When the Heart Ignites the Soul," centered around the theme of making choices and included popular tunes including the recognizable hit "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen.

MHS Head Band Director Gray Weaver said that the band had been practicing hard for the event and he was very proud of them.

"This is a great group," Weaver said.

The show ended with Weaver having each band member inviting one member of their family to join them on field where they would go through an entire routine with the band. Weaver said this would give the family member a sense of what it was like to be a band member on performance night.

The show ended on a "golden" note with family and friends laughing and cheering the band, ready for the football season's halftime show.