MILTON — Amid continuing debate and questions from citizens in Milton over the program's future, Main Street Milton traveled to Orlando where they accepted awards for innovative practices and projects that contribute to the success of local Main Street programs.

Main Street Milton was presented with two awards, the Honor Award, which highlight the very “best of the best” Main Street communities, and the Merit Award, which recognize outstanding examples of redevelopment and leadership.

Florida's Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee said she was proud to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the programs, local governments and associates that help to make the Florida Main Street Program successful.

“Their commitment to economic development and historic preservation has been essential to the revitalization of Florida’s historic downtowns.” Lee said.

Milton's Main Street program walked away with first place Honor Award for the Best Public/Private Partnership with the city of Milton and tied for second place for the Merit Award for the Best Economic Vitality Project for our Business Improvement Program.

Ed Spears, executive director of Main Street Milton, said the program was honored to be recognized.

"The two programs recognized as exemplary reflect two of the core principles of the Main Street philosophy – public/private partnerships and economic development," Spears said. "I would like to thank our partners at the city for their commitment to the Main Street Program. We share this honor with them.”