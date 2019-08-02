Michael La Garde of Fort Walton Beach enjoyed the recent Democratic debates. He was impressed with the candidates' knowledge of buying votes.

I enjoyed the first night of the second Democratic Presidential Debate, as the candidates heralded all the “free” stuff you can get just by voting for them.

They left out those “free” Obama phones, so I expect candidates to add this and others to the list which already includes: “free” reparations for descendants of slaves; “free” cancellation of student loan debts; “free” college education for all Americans and for all illegal immigrants; “free” child care; “free” Pre-K schooling; “free” health care for all Americans and for all illegal immigrants; “free” health care expansion to include “free” dental, “free” eyeglasses and “free” hearing aids; “free” American borders open to all so more can share in the American “free” stuff.

According to Democratic candidates capitalism needs to be replaced; our election and court systems need overhaul; corporate overlords are crooks; fossil fuel companies are criminal; pharmaceutical and health care insurers are conspiring crooks; we should deny access to American markets from countries not paying equivalent high union wages and benefits; we should emasculate the NRA; President Trump is not in tune with Jesus for not supporting higher minimum wages; and we must fight the “dark forces.”

One candidate had the audacity to deride progressive “fairy tale” economics, but was rebutted with competing ideas for carbon taxes, capital gains taxes and taxes on just about anything else, including higher income taxes.

Joe Biden should use a tactic that won an election for my younger brother with 90 percent of the vote by adding yet more “free” stuff. Art promised every student at his elementary school “free” ice cream. As school president he could not deliver on his promise, but like a Democrat he sure knew how to buy votes!

