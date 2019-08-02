STUDENT NEWS

LEGO Master Educators

Congratulations to the following three Santa Rosa County teachers who were recently selected to join the cohort group of U.S. LEGO Master Educators:

Rebecca McKeithen, East Milton ElementaryDeborah Taylor, Central SchoolSusan Julio, West Navarre Primary

Georgia Tech

Leila Hollis of Navarre earned Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech.

University of Alabama

The University of Alabama awarded 5,716 degrees during its spring commencement May 3-5.

Among the recipients are:

Benjamin James Barrow of Gulf Breeze, Bachelor of Arts.

Kyle Austin Bryans of Pace, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Matthew Ryan Cutler of Gulf Breeze, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Delaney Nicole Dunn of Milton, Master of Science.

Sydney Jordan Ezelle of Gulf Breeze, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Ohio Christian University

Hannah Dozier of Milton graduated from Ohio Christian University with an Associate of Arts in Business.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Samuel Ford of Milton made the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 spring semester. Samuel is in the computer science program.

Talon Stone of Milton made the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 spring semester. Talon is in the biomedical sciences program.

UMass Lowell

Lawrence Layon of Navarre is among the largest graduating class in UMass Lowell's history. Layon received a master's degree in security studies.